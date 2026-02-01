From Pocatello to the Grammys: How Jessica E. Jones Found Her Voice

Pocatello, ID (KIFI) In the world of opera — where careers are built over decades, and recognition is rare — Pocatello native Jessica E. Jones’ Grammy win is a remarkable achievement.

But the real story isn’t just the award.

It’s the journey.

A Voice Born in Idaho

Long before she ever stepped onto a national stage, Jessica E. Jones was singing in Pocatello, Idaho, surrounded by a family that valued music and creativity. With a piano in the house and encouragement at every turn, Jones found her voice early — and never let it go.

Young Jessica E. Jones growing up in Pocatello.

"I was a little mockingbird baby growing up," Jones said. "I started speaking and singing super early, and I was always making up songs as a child. My parents - lucky me - saw that and wanted to foster and create an opportunity for me to explore that."

As a teenager, she drove nearly 50 miles after school to Idaho Falls to rehearse for roles with the Idaho Falls Opera theatre, committing herself to an art form few her age even considered. From school choir to community theatre, Jones dove into the world of live performance and never looked back. It wasn't just a hobby - It was work.

And it was worth it.

It was at the Idaho Falls Opera Theatre where Jones met and began training with the late Kristine Ciesinski, a world-renowned operatic singer and professor at BYU.

Kristine Ciesinski, an international Opera singer and Professor at BYU, also known for her love of piloting and instruction at Teton Aviation.

"She saw something in me, which was really special," Jones said.

Ciesinski mentored Jones as a young artist and recommended her to the University of Houston for proper training as an operatic singer. After auditioning for the program, Jones was accepted and traded the Idaho mountains for Texas prairies.

Training That Made the Difference

Jones went on to earn both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance from the University of Houston, where her talent quickly stood out. But one of the most pivotal chapters in her career came when she joined the Utah Opera Resident Artist Program.

“I left my hometown at 18, but it's amazing how many people are just supporting you that you don't even realize, or watching your career," Jones said. "I still think that my background and my personality and the way I thought about having an experience with other musicians were formative from my time growing up in Idaho."

The program pushed her to learn music quickly, perform under pressure, and adapt — skills that would later prove essential.

"It was sort of my dream program to be an apprentice," Jones said. "I took every opportunity I could with world-class musicians all around me."

For young opera singers, resident artist programs are a proving ground - long hours, fast turnarounds, and little margin for error. For Jessica E. Jones, it was where preparation met opportunity.

That preparation paid off when Jones joined the Santa Fe Opera.

The Role That Changed Everything

That opportunity arrived at the Santa Fe Opera, where Jones was cast in the world premiere of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs. She helped create the role of Chrisann Brennan, the mother of Steve Jobs' first child, originating the character from the ground up.

The performance was recorded, and none of them expected what would come next.

In 2019, the recording won the Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording.

Jones at the 2019 Grammy Awards Ceremony.

Back in Idaho, Jones’ parents streamed the announcement from a parking lot, watching in disbelief as their daughter’s name became part of Grammy history.

"My parents took [the Grammy], and put it on their mantel," Jones said. "And that's actually where it still is."

Jones expressed that her journey from Pocatello to the Grammys was paved by the mentoring she received and the fellowship of artistry back at home.

"When I started receiving all these messages from home, it really tethered me back to Earth," Jones said. "People say, 'Oh, I've never met anyone from Idaho', or 'Oh, people sing there?' Like we're somehow different people when we're not."



Jones went on to express her sentiment toward the artistic community around Eastern Idaho and how it shaped her story.

"There's a vibrant community here of artists and musicians and people who just love music and love art," Jones said. "This is as much their Grammy as it is mine, because we all can take ownership of that."

More Than an Award

Today, Jessica E. Jones teaches opera to artists in Boise and focuses on the role of a lifetime - being a mother. She has gained an impressive resume performing at opera houses across the country, but she remains deeply connected to her roots. She continues to teach, mentor young singers, and advocate for making the arts accessible to new audiences.

"It doesn't matter where you're from, you have to be willing to bet on yourself and to take risks," Jones said. "You have to put yourself out there. If there is an opportunity in life that interests you, we have a short time on this planet. Go for it."

Jones's journey proves that success isn’t just about talent — it’s about persistence, preparation, and believing that your voice matters. World-class talent doesn’t come only from major cities. Sometimes, it starts in small towns, with big dreams — and a voice brave enough to be heard.