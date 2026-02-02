Idaho Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force rolling out red carpet for nuclear power

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s premiere nuclear energy task force kicked off Monday in Boise with a close look at the nuclear power industry.



“This new committee is very focused on very specific recommendations to the Governor concerning where the industry, the nuclear industry, is at this point in time, and what can we do to move it forward in Idaho?” said State Senator Dave Lent (R-Idaho Falls) – one of two Idaho legislators on the task force.

The 20-person, Idaho Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force is led by Idaho Lt. Gov Scott Bedke and Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner.



“Idaho has long been at the center of nuclear innovation,” Bedke said in a news release. “This task force brings together the expertise needed to ensure Idaho remains a national leader while prioritizing safety, economic growth and workforce development.”



Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw also serves on the task force, representing local communities and interests.

Nuclear experts said Idaho is well-positioned to play a leading role in America’s emerging advanced nuclear reactor industry.

“What does Idaho want to be in nuclear?” asked Jess Gehin, Idaho National Laboratory’s Associate Laboratory Director of Nuclear Science and Technology.



“[Do] we want manufacturing jobs or do we want to deploy power? We'll see what happens on the data center front. There could be a lot of opportunities there. We've already got the testing [for advanced reactors]. Do you want to create fuel fabrication? [Do] you want reprocessing?" he added. "Where does Idaho want to be in that ecosystem of supporting nuclear energy?”



In an interview following the meeting, Lent highlighted progress on the construction of the Oklo and Aalo reactors.



“It's so encouraging to me to see ground being broke and new facilities being built,” Lent said. “There are two reactors being built right now. Many people will find it interesting that we're anticipating that we'll be able to have three new small reactors go critical by the 4th of July this year, which are significant milestones and great achievements for the INL."



The task force established a red carpet team, policy working group, economic development and workforce working group, and a community engagement and communications group.



The committee is planning to meet again on May 21st in Idaho Falls.

“Advanced nuclear energy means energy security, economic growth and high-paying jobs for Idahoans,” Bedke stated in a release. “Our work is about positioning Idaho for the future while earning public trust every step of the way.”