Moose on the Loose: Jackson Hole skiers make way for 1,000-pound guests on the slopes

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) — Skiers at Jackson Hole got more than they bargained for today when a pair of moose decided to claim the trail.

Jennifer Jolly paused her trip to the slopes on Monday to share the following photos with Local News 8.

Seeing these 1,000-pound animals navigating the groomed slopes is a wild sight, but remember—they aren’t as friendly as they look. Fortunately, the majority of skiers paused their lines today and gave plenty of room to let these locals pass through.

What to do if you encounter a moose:

Keep your distance, at least three car lengths between you and the animal. Never approach a moose, especially a female with her young.

If recreating with dogs, maintain control of your pets with leashes and don’t allow them to chase moose or other wildlife.

A moose will often bluff by pawing the ground and licking its lips. If it lowers its ears, a charge is likely forthcoming!

If a moose charges, run. Try to keep a tree or other object between you and the moose, or climb a tree if necessary.

If you have bear spray, use it! Bear spray can be purchased online or at most sporting goods stores. It is important to keep it readily accessible on your body.

If you find yourself on the ground, curl in a ball and do your best to protect your face and head. Try not to make noise. Moose charge because they perceive you as a threat. If you are curled up on the ground quietly, you will likely appear less threatening.

If you have any questions about recreating around wildlife or if you have a wildlife encounter to report, call your nearest Fish and Game regional office.