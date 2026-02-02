Police searching for Savannah Guthrie’s mother believe a crime occurred. ‘She did not leave on her own,’ sheriff says

Originally Published: 02 FEB 26 06:50 ET

Updated: 02 FEB 26 11:42 ET

By Karina Tsui, Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie believe “we do in fact have a crime scene,” the Pima County sheriff said Monday, appealing to the public for help in providing information that will help find the mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has mobility issues and is without key medication, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

“We know she didn’t just walk out of there,” Nanos said. “She did not leave on her own.”

Homicide detectives were sent to the home of Nancy Guthrie, which is not standard, Nanos said at a news conference late Sunday.

Search and rescue teams, including volunteers, dogs, border patrol agents and helicopters, were also dispatched overnight.

“We’ve pretty much just thrown everything at this as we can,” Nanos said.

Guthrie was last seen Saturday around 9:30 p.m. near her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Nanos said. A family member called 911 around noon Sunday to report her missing, the sheriff added.

Guthrie has some physical ailments but no cognitive issues, Nanos said, citing her family.

While the police department gets these types of calls quite often, Nanos said, “this one stood out” due to what was found at the house. The scene was “very concerning,” he added, without elaborating.

The “Today” show led with the news on Monday morning and shared a statement from journalist Savannah Guthrie, who said, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

“Today” show host Jenna Bush Hager revealed Monday the 84-year-old is without the daily medication she needs to survive.

Savannah Guthrie, whose father died before her senior year of high school, has spoken highly of her mother and their close relationship.

When the anchor was offered her first news job in Butte, Montana, at the age of 21, her mother encouraged her to pursue the role, despite the distance from home.

“It’s not because she didn’t want me to stay. Of course she wanted me to stay,” the “Today” anchor recalled. “But she’s like, ‘I’m not going to stand in the way of your dreams.’”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.