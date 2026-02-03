Bonneville County Take Ownership of Plumbing and Electrical Permits

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Bonneville County has officially taken over the issuance and inspection of all electrical and plumbing permits, a move supporters of the decision say will speed of the processing times to obtain those permits.



As of Jan. 20, the county began processing these permits in-house. No other county has joined Bonneville but Jefferson county is in the process of making a similar change.



Previously, builders were required to coordinate with the state for electrical and plumbing inspections while simultaneously working with the county for structural permits.

Naysha Foster, Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Director, said the change was sparked by community members seeking a more efficient alternative to the state’s processing times.



Under the new system, Bonneville County will employ its own inspectors who are dedicated specifically to the local area, rather than relying on state inspectors who often cover multiple counties. Officials noted that this dedicated local oversight is expected to significantly reduce wait times for project inspections.

"We can probably turn a permit around within a few days. And then do the inspections within a few days, or at least 24 hours, 48 hours at the time the the inspections been requested through our permitting portal. So the applicant would, go through the process of applying for the permit, and then they would also, schedule an inspection through that same permitting portal." Foster said



Contractors and residents are now required to submit all new permit applications through the Bonneville County online permitting portal. Work started without the necessary local permits will be subject to double fees, according to county notices.



For projects with permits issued prior to the Jan. 20 cutoff, the State of Idaho will continue to handle any remaining inspections until those specific projects are finalized. All new construction projects moving forward must go through the Planning and Zoning Dept in Bonneville County.

