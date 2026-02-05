Local Law Enforcement honored at Appreciation Luncheon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation honored regional law enforcement officers Thursday during an appreciation luncheon at Melaleuca Headquarters. The event highlighted law enforcement excellence across various jurisdictions.

Award Recipients

Leader in Law Enforcement Award: Chief Bryce Johnson

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Sergeant Brian Lovell

Idaho State Police (ISP) MVP: Sergeant Amanda Ward.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office MVP: Deputy Reily Foster.

Idaho Falls Police Department MVP: Officer Dustin Cook.



The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation luncheon served as more than an awards ceremony; it highlighted the support the foundation provides to local law enforcement.

It has equipped Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers with essential specialized gear, including cold-weather search gloves and cooling vests, and bolstered the "Ten Counties of Christmas" initiative.



An achievement showcased was the launch of the Sheriff's Office therapy K-9 program. Strider, a certified therapy dog working at Thunder Ridge High School, was present at the event.



The $30-per-person event generates proceeds that will continue to fund crucial training for regional officers, such as hand-to-hand combat and crisis intervention programs.

