‘Roger’s Revue: Drawn to Music’ features songs from your favorite animated shows

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bright lights and songs from your favorite animated movies will be on the stage this weekend at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts.

“Roger’s Revue: Drawn to Music” is the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre’s annual benefit concert.



"We're going to sing a lot of the favorite songs from the animated films that you've either grown up with or current," saids Roger Evans, the director and mastermind behind the event.

About 50 talented performers – featuring fantastic local singers and an orchestra – will perform your favorite songs from Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, Studio Ghibli and Sony classics.

"There's a lot of fun ones. There's some sad ones, you know, like from Toy Story and what not, but it's a great thing to bring the kids to and, and you'll connect with all kinds of things throughout the show," Evans said.

Two $2,500 scholarships will also be awarded Friday to local youth performers who have participated with the group.



Twenty-three songs from Tarzan, Frozen, Mulan, Tangled and Toy Story and more will be featured.



Take a sneak peak in the video above.



Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Monday.



You can purchase tickets at ifyac.org/tickets.