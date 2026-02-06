Bonneville County man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A local man is facing multiple felony charges after a multi-agency investigation allegedly uncovered a massive hoard of child pornography on his Google Drive and Photos accounts.

On Wednesday, February 4, authorities arrested Anthony Price, 28, of Bonneville County, Idaho, Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today. Price faces 1 count of distribution of child sexual exploitation material and 7 counts of possession of child sexual exploitive material.

"Every arrest my ICAC Unit makes removes another threat from Idaho streets and brings us closer to ensuring children can grow up safe from exploitation," said Attorney General Labrador. "The law enforcement partnerships we've built across eastern Idaho make it possible to take swift action when children are at risk, and we're grateful for every agency that shares our commitment to protecting Idaho's kids."

The Investigation

The investigation began on January 6, 2026, after the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip flagged suspicious activity on the messaging app Kik, linked to a username and email address registered to Price.

According to court documents, the message in question contained a video file depicting two young boys, around the age of 12, engaging in sex acts.

The investigation expanded in late December when a local man reported receiving illicit content on Telegram from an account with the same username. After obtaining warrants for Price’s Google Drive and Photos accounts, investigators reportedly uncovered 164 files of CSAM, some depicting extreme sexual violence against infants and toddlers.

On February 4, detectives with the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) executed a search warrant at Price’s home. Price was later taken into custody without incident in the Ross parking lot near the Grand Teton Mall.

According to court docs, Price admitted in interviews with police to using various social media platforms to view and distribute the material. He also reportedly told the officers he enjoyed the way it made him feel when people knew he had child pornography.

Price was then booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $1 million bond. His preliminary hearing has been set for February 18, 2026, at 1:00 PM.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Resources and Reporting

If you have information regarding the exploitation of children, contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. For more information and helpful resources, visit the ICAC website, HERE.

A criminal charge is an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.