Local Charity partners with Police to provide comfort kits for children in emergency situations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A local nonprofit, Aspire Services Worldwide, is partnering with law enforcement to care for children in crisis by equipping patrol vehicles with specialized comfort kits.

“A lot of us are counselors or counselors in training. And so, we really want to help people in whatever way we can,” said Katie Anderson, LCPC and founder of Aspire Service Worldwide.

After donating toys and meals to orphanages and working on projects providing similar items to communities globally, the Rigby locals set their sights on local projects.

This one in particular was inspired by a similar initiative in Florida called Operation Warm Heart, which provides first responders with tools to ease the emotional distress of children at scenes involving car accidents, arrests, or other tragic incidents.

“When they're in these circumstances, maybe there's like a car crash or an arrest or just a tragic accident. The children are very traumatized. And to have first responders be able to give them an item of love and care from a sincere heart does so much to decrease the trauma response and makes them feel like it's going to be okay.” Anderson said

The kits are housed in reflective hard cases, designed to be visible in the back of a vehicle at night and built to be refilled for long-term use. Each container is packed with a wide variety of items tailored to different age groups and needs.

To address the sensory overload of an emergency scene, the kits include earplugs to muffle sirens and ambulance noise. For physical comfort, the organization included handmade blankets, stuffed animals, and hand warmers. The kits also contain practical necessities such as diapers ranging from newborn to size five, baby bottles, snacks, and electrolyte packets. To help distract children from the surrounding circumstances, volunteers also included coloring books and crayons.

Deputy Chief of Police Jeremy Galbreaith said that officers encounter child victims and witnesses in the field nearly every day.

“That's a really wonderful gift. Our cars are equipped with some of the state-of-the-art emergency equipment and crime investigation equipment. But having this in our cars as well, that'll be great.” Galbreaith said.

Beyond immediate comfort, the program is designed to foster a positive relationship between the youth and emergency personnel. Anderson emphasized that it is important for children not to fear police officers or firefighters, as they may need to rely on those professionals for protection later in life.

