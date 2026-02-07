Warm Weekend with changes on the horizon

Enjoy the sunshine for the remainder of this weekend, as we will begin to see a shift in the weather starting Sunday night. High pressure around the area will slowly begin to break down, bringing rain and snow to the region by the start of this upcoming week. While this weekend offers plenty of clear skies and warm temperatures, we'll return to more seasonable conditions within the next few days.

Saturday remains a quiet and pleasant day, with a mixture of sun and clouds and a springlike feel for early February. Highs reach the lower 50s across the Snake River Plain, with south-southwest wind of 5–10 mph. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for Saturday evening.

Sunday morning and afternoon will stay abnormally dry and warm as the high-pressure system around us breaks down and slowly weakens the moisture system into our area. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 53°, followed by increasing clouds Sunday night and a chance of rain after 11 p.m. with overnight lows around 37°. Winds will begin to pick up, with gusts into the 20 mph range.

Rain showers for the start of Monday, with some snow mixing in later. Most of the snow will favor the higher terrain. No significant accumulation is expected with this snow system. Rain is likely before noon, then a rain/snow mix with scattered mountain snow showers throughout the day. The Snake River Plain tops out near 45° with little or no accumulation expected and precipitation chances around 60%.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY