Cooler temperatures & unsettled weather starting off the top of the week

While Super Bowl Sunday will remain warm and partly sunny, Monday will kick off with cooler temperatures and unpredictable weather, setting the stage for a dynamic and intriguing start. Beginning late Sunday night, the persistent high-pressure ridge over our region will break down, allowing moisture to return to the area overnight. We'll begin Monday morning with rain and snow mixtures across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming.

Sunday afternoon will see skies slowly filling with clouds as the weather system moving in prepares to bring rain and snow. A large swath of clouds advances toward the Snake River Plain in the afternoon hours of Sunday, but temperatures remain above average, with many places still sitting in the mid-50s for the end of the weekend. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 53°, followed by increasing clouds Sunday night and a chance of rain after 11 p.m. with overnight lows around 37°. Winds will begin to pick up, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain showers will pass over the Snake River Plain for the start of Monday, with some snow mixing in later. Most of the snow will favor the higher terrain. No significant accumulation is expected with this snow system. 2-3 inches will be visible around places like Island Park and Jackson. Rain is likely before noon, then a rain/snow mix with scattered mountain snow showers throughout the day. The Snake River Plain tops out near 45° with little or no accumulation expected and precipitation chances around 60%.

Precipitation chances are expected to decrease slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday; however, light snow flurries may continue intermittently throughout the week. This Sunday will be the last day of unseasonably warm temperatures, as we can expect a return to more typical temperatures for this time of year in the coming week.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY