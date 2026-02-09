‘Convention of States’ debate broils in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho is closely debating whether to join a coalition of states calling for a balanced budget amendment on the national level.

The proposal, if passed, would include Idaho in a push to hold a convention of states.

The amendment would require the U.S. Congress to balance its budget and ensure that its expenditures do not exceed income.



"We have a $38.5 trillion debt with only $5.3 trillion of revenue every year," said Rep. John Shirts, R-Weiser. "That's like making $53,000 a year, and having $385,000 in credit card debt. This affects our national security, our national sovereignty, and most importantly, it affects our children and our grandchildren who will be saddled with this massive amount of debt."

But the 36-34 vote divided Republicans, with 25 GOP legislators joining nine Democratic representatives in opposition.



"I know you want just a Constitutional convention for a balanced budget. I submit to you that that will not happen today," said Rep. Cornel Rasor, R-Sandpoint. "It will be overturned. They will use necessity, they will use precedent, and we will come out of that with something so foreign to our worldview and way of thinking that our children will never forgive us."



A convention of states is provided for by Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which says that 34 state legislatures can call for a convention to propose amendments to the Constitution. Any amendments would then need to be ratified by 38 of the state legislatures.

Proponents say this is one of the states’ best tools to reign in federal spending and the national debt.

"Congress needs to reopen up the autopilot, actually do their job, balance this thing down to where they actually have something to work with," said Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle.

However, opponents argue that a convention of states has never occurred before and could lead to unintended consequences.

"I am not, necessarily against the convention of states, but I am worried about a runaway convention," said Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls. "Supporters say that there's rules in place, there's laws in place that it just won't happen – that there's no way that it can be a runaway. But my experience in local and state politics suggest otherwise."

Cook cited Platform Enforcement Hearings, in which local GOP committees attempted to remove elected officials from the Republican party for not following the GOP platform, as an example of small groups of people changing political rules to achieve their aims.



The convention of states proposal is supported by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who visited with Idaho legislators in January, but is opposed by the Idaho GOP party, including Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. Idaho Democrats also voted unitedly against the resolution.



The measure now advances to the Idaho Senate for a vote.