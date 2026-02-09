Deputies Arrest two following storage unit burglary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two people were arrested Saturday after Bonneville County authorities traced a suspect vehicle seen in security footage from a storage unit burglary.



Deputies were called to a facility near 1st Street and Ammon Road on Saturday morning. Victims reported a large amount of property missing, including furniture, personal items, and a vehicle.



Through an investigation involving security video from nearby businesses, deputies identified a suspect pickup truck. They located the vehicle at a residence in the 600 block of West 19th Street with some of the alleged stolen property in the back.



While deputies were at the scene, Frank Ruben Addleman, 55, and Kelly Lynn Dean, 45, arrived in a separate vehicle. Deputies detained both after noting they were wearing the same clothes seen in the surveillance footage.



Both suspects admitted to the theft and led deputies to a second storage unit where they had hidden the stolen vehicle. Almost all property was recovered and returned to the owners.



Addleman and Dean were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.



Sergeant Bryan Lovell, of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, said, "The good thing about this is, people were paying attention, they noticed that something was amiss, and got law enforcement involved and started working it backwards to try and track down a suspect. We'll always tell the public to make sure they're checking their car doors, lock the car doors, lock their storage units, lock the windows to their barns and shed doors to their sheds and garages and houses."