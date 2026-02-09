Motorcycles in February? ISP urges extra caution

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's warm winter season is throwing a lot of people off, and lately, winter driving hasn't been very winter-like. Local News 8 visited with the Idaho State Police to see what they see on the roads during the unseasonably warm days.

Normally, ISP would be warning drivers to look out for snow plows, but lately, there's an unusual sight - motorcycles on the roads. While Idaho State Police say they haven't had any reports of accidents involving motorcycles, they say to be mindful of the two-wheeled vehicles on the roads.

"We're just trying to get that message out now, where we have seen more motorcycles out, which is not typical for this time of year," said Sergeant Amanda Ward with ISP. "So, we just want to remind the public to share the roads with them and watch for them."

While it's been dry enough for bikers, we're still waking up to frost on the windows. If ISP sees you driving with mostly icy windows and only a small portion cleared up, that'll be a $67 fine. So until the snow plows come out, watch out for motorcyclists, and always keep those windows clear, snowplows or not.