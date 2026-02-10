Bannock County announces property tax relief Open Houses for eligible residents

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Eligible Bannock County residents can save up to $1,500 on their property taxes, and the Bannock County Assessor’s Office is encouraging those who may qualify to apply for the 2026 Property Tax Reduction program.

The Property Tax Reduction (PTR) program, formerly the “circuit breaker,” helps lower property taxes for qualifying Idahoans; including seniors, widows and widowers, recognized disabled individuals, disabled veterans, former prisoners of war, and those who are vision impaired. To qualify, applicants must have an annual income of $39,130 or less.

For more information about applying, The Bannock County Assessor’s Office will host multiple open houses throughout the community, where staff will be available to answer questions and assist with applications.

Residents who think they may qualify are also welcome to call or visit the Assessor’s Office directly for help at 208-236-7260 or bannockcounty.gov/assessor.

Upcoming PTR Open House Schedule:

Feb. 24, 9-10 a.m. - Arimo City Hall – 115 Henderson Rd.

Feb. 26, 9-10 a.m. - Downey Community Center – 15 S Main St.

March 3, 9-10 a.m. - Lava Hot Springs Senior Center -- 150 N Center St.

March 5, 9-10 a.m. - McCammon City Office – 100 Center St.

March 10, 9-10 a.m. - Inkom City Hall -- 365 N Rapid Creek Rd.

March 12, 9-10 a.m. - Chubbuck City Hall -- 290 E Linden Ave.

March 19, 9-10 a.m. - Pocatello Senior Activity Center -- 427 N 6th Ave

The application deadline for 2026 is Wednesday, April 15.