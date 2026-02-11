Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is Searching for a Missing Man

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in locating 42-year-old Deric Gardner of Ammon.

His vehicle, a white van, was located on private property near the area of Bone Road and the Blackfoot Reservoir Road in Bonneville County yesterday. Deputies located foot tracks in the snow leading away from the vehicle, but did not locate Gardner.

Deputies made contact with Gardner's family at his residence, finding that he had not been seen or heard from since approximately 2:30 p.m. that day. Deputies, Drone Teams, and Search and Rescue volunteers searched the area throughout last night and today.

Gardner is described as being six feet tall, approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a lighter flannel type jacket.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information on Gardner's whereabouts to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office immediately through dispatch at 208-529-1200.