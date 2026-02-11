Skip to Content
Donald Trump Jr. coming to Boise Centre for IMC’s America 250 event

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Majority Club (IMC), a Meridian-based conservative political action committee, has announced that Donald Trump Jr. will headline the upcoming IMC America 250 dinner in the state’s capital.

The event is set to take place on February 23, 2026, at the Boise Centre. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. for an evening centered on the upcoming "America 250" milestone.

For more information, click HERE.

