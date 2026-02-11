Idaho Earns Failing Grade for Cell Phone Use in Schools

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho recently received a D grade for its policies on cell phone use in schools from a coalition that includes the Becca Schmill Foundation, Institute for Families & Technology, Smartphone Free Childhood United States, and The Anxious Generation.

So, Local News 8 anchor Megan Lavin spoke with administrators, teachers, and students in District 91 about what’s working — and what still needs improvement.

District Leaders Say the Policy Is Working Locally

District 91 Superintendent Karla La’Orange says the grade came as a surprise, especially after recent state action.

“I was surprised because last year the legislature passed a bill that required all [Idaho] schools to limit cell phone access and use during instructional hours.”

Despite the statewide grade, La’Orange says she’s seen clear benefits since phones were restricted.

“We have more students checking books out of the library and reading, which I always think is a good thing.”

“Teachers have reported that students are more focused during class, and they've also reported students are talking to each other more and that they're interacting socially.”

La’Orange says part of the challenge is that the grade reflects the entire state.

“The grade is for the entire state. So I think what we want to do is in our district, exceed that grade and know that we're implementing it at a higher level.”

Inside Skyline High School: Early Challenges, Positive Results

Skyline High School Principal Josh Newell says the first year of the phone restriction came with growing pains.

“All in all, it's been great. Honestly, you know, it was rough at first. Kids to make adjustments like that sometimes is really hard.”

Still, he says the impact in classrooms has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Many of our teachers have reported, you know, a much higher level of engagement within classes. And, you know, that engagement piece is huge.”

At Skyline, phones are still allowed before school, during lunch, and after school--which is a big part of why Idaho scored lower, since the coalition recommends the phones be away from bell to bell.

Newell believes the change may even be affecting academic performance.

“We've had some uptick in our ISAT scores. And, you know, we're hoping that that's going to keep going up.”

Students Say Enforcement Isn’t Always Consistent

Skyline student Emily Orchard says this is her first year with cell phone rules — and she’s noticed both progress and loopholes.

“A bit of both. People are definitely getting smarter at hiding it… But I have also seen so many kids that… set it in their backpack and leave it in their backpack.”

She says enforcement can vary from classroom to classroom.

“I've seen some teachers give a warning five, six times before they finally take the phone… teachers are definitely enforcing it. But depending on what class it is, and depending on the student will depend on if they actually enforce the rule.”

Teachers Say the Benefits Outweigh the Work

Drama teacher Sue Parrett says most students have adjusted over time.

“I believe at the beginning of the year, we were taking a lot more phones away than we are currently, as students have become, you know, as they have adjusted to the policy.”

She says the policy has reduced distractions and social conflict.

“There is less social drama… You also had problems of just sitting and scrolling instead of doing their work when they had access to their phones. So I feel like the benefits far outweigh any sort of enforcement that it takes with any school policy.”

Parrett says consistency across staff is critical.

“100% buy in from the faculty is important in order to enforce that.”

Coalition Recommendations

Lina Nealon, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Report Card Project Lead from the Institute for Families and Technology, recommends: "Today, Idaho’s current law simply requires that schools have a policy in place, but does not offer any additional guidance or information about what those policies must include. The result is wide variations in the types of policies implemented throughout the state, leading to inconsistent and inequitable student outcomes."

The coalition gave state grades by "calculating and reviewing each state’s phone-free schools law or executive order passed in 2024 or 2025 against the six criteria outlined in the Model Bill. Point values were assigned to each criterion based on how imperative that criterion is to supporting the best possible outcomes. More information on the grading is available at phonefreeschoolsreport.org."

The coalition recommends "states can improve their grade by enacting a phone-free schools law or executive order that more closely aligns with the criteria in the Model Bill—especially by adopting bell-to-bell policies with secure, inaccessible storage."

Looking Ahead

La’Orange says the failing grade serves as an important reminder to keep evaluating the policy and listening to feedback from the school community.

“This interview made me realize it's time to pull students back together and talk to them and find out what's working and what's not, and see what we can do to strengthen that, but also from our teachers and parents perspectives too. I think those are conversations we need to have so we can continue to grow and make sure that we're helping our students limit their cell phone use for their own mental health and well-being.”

And if you’d like to see Idaho's report card for yourself, you can see it in full here.