Idaho Falls leans into roundabouts for future growth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — We are seeing a lot more roundabouts popping up all over Idaho Falls. The city of Idaho Falls says it is making plans for safer and more efficient traffic flow. One of those plans includes the construction of a roundabout at the Birch Street and South Boulevard intersection.

"So, roundabouts are an intersection improvement to try to help mitigate basically safety at intersections," said Chris Canfield, Assistant Public Works Director for the city of Idaho Falls. "So they're a good solution for kind of off-aligned intersections where we have a significant skew on one approach."

Canfield says roundabouts are great for unbalanced traffic demands.

"Where you have like that thoroughfare, and you've got a couple of side approaches that don't have as much, and we have what's called a signal warrant. So basically, a roundabout is a good bridge for intersections where you have a lot of growth and a lot of demand, but not enough for to warrant a signal."

Canfield explains how it's challenging for drivers to have to look left and right for traffic coming in both directions.

"Roundabout mitigates that where you're just looking more left in front of you instead of behind you. And that just allows you to see, and it reduces the traffic conflicts at the intersection as well," said Canfield. "So when people approach a roundabout intersection, their main focus is to look left. That's where the traffic is coming. So, it reduces conflict points as people roll through the intersection as well."

If you are interested in learning more about the Birch Street roundabout, there is an open house tonight, Wednesday, February 11, from 5:30 P.M to 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chambers at the City Annex Building, 680 Park Avenue. During the open house, residents will be able to review project information, see the design, learn how traffic will move through the intersection, and ask city staff questions.

Those who are unable to attend the open house may submit comments by email to ifeng@idahofalls.gov. Public comments will be accepted through Monday, February 16th.