Idaho hospital shooter sentenced to life in prison for multi-county murder spree

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Nicholas Umphenour, 30, has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a violent 2024 hospital ambush to free an Idaho inmate and subsequent killing spree.

On March 20, 2024, Umphenour assisted inmate Skylar Meade in escaping from custody during a visit to the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. During the escape, Uphernour shot two IDOC guards who were monitoring Meade at the time.

While on the run, the Idaho State Police say the pair stole 83-year-old James Mauney's Chrysler Pacifica. Mauney’s body was discovered near Leland.

Investigators later found Gerald “Don” Henderson dead at his remote home outside Orofino. Umphenour had briefly lived with Henderson over a decade before, according to reports by KTVB. Police recovered Mauney’s dogs and Meade’s discarded shackles at Henderson’s home, eventually leading to the duo's capture following a multi-state manhunt.

In late January, Umphenour entered a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. As part of the agreement, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and a jury trial.

On Tuesday, District Judge Michelle Evans handed down a life sentence to be served consecutively to the life sentence Umphenour already received for the initial Boise hospital shooting. In addition, Umphenour was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the family of Don Henderson, according to court documents.