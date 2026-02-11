Portneuf Urgent Care Opens Second Location in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Urgent Care opened their second location near the Walmart in Chubbuck this morning with a ribbon cutting.

Community members and supporters of Portneuf Medical Centers attended this morning's grand opening. New mayor of Chubbuck Rodney Burch was also in attendance. This grand opening marks the second within four years for the hospital. The Northgate location of Portneuf Urgent Care opened in 2022.

Leaders tell us they're excited to join the community in Chubbuck and bring care closer to home for so many.

"I think if we can bring the care closer to home, that really resonates with the community," said Scot Stevens, Vice President of Physician Operations. "It gives them quick access, when you're not feeling well, you want to get taken care of in a quick way and and we feel like putting different sites in key parts of the community helps with that."

The location is also ideal because of the "retail buzz" occuring in the area of Chubbuck around Walmart. The new Raising Cane's next door is close to its own grand opening, driving traffic towards the area.

The new Portneuf Urgent Care is open now Monday through Friday 8am-8pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8am-6pm.