Anthrax confirmed in Cassia County beef herd

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) confirmed Thursday afternoon that a beef herd in Cassia County has tested positive for anthrax. State officials are currently working alongside local producers and veterinarians to contain the spread and minimize human exposure.

While the infection is dangerous and carries a rare potential risk for humans, Dr. Scott Leibsle, Idaho State Veterinarian, noted that the response is already underway.

“Control measures include proper carcass disposal and vaccination of susceptible animals in the area. Anthrax vaccine is approved for multiple livestock species and is highly effective," said Dr. Scott Leibsle, Idaho State Veterinarian.

According to ISDA, anthrax is caused by Bacillus anthracis, a naturally occurring bacterium common in many U.S. states. Outbreaks often occur after periods of drought followed by heavy rainfall.

Livestock and wildlife typically ingest or inhale spores from contaminated soil, water, or vegetation. ISDA directs beef producers to watch for sudden death, weakness, staggering, fever, difficulty breathing, and bloody diarrhea.

The ISDA is coordinating closely with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW). While humans can be infected through direct contact with diseased animals or contaminated products, ISDA stresses that there are no confirmed human cases in Idaho at this time.

“The risk to the general public from this event is very low," said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director in the Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health. “We are working with the local health department to notify anyone who had direct contact with the infected cattle and offer antibiotics for their protection.”

Officials also confirmed that the food supply remains safe. None of the infected cattle entered the supply chain, and there is no risk to consumers.

Owners who suspect anthrax in their herds should avoid touching the animals and contact their veterinarian or the State Veterinarian’s office immediately at (208) 332-8540 or ID-DVM@isda.idaho.gov.