D91 names Dallan Parker as Principal of Idaho Falls High School

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls School District 91 is pleased to announce Dallan Parker as the principal of Idaho Falls High School.

Parker served as IFHS Interim Principal this year, providing steady leadership and a clear vision for excellence. Under his direction, IFHS successfully completed the accreditation process and was recognized for an exemplary accreditation review. Through strong partnerships with parents, staff, and students, Parker helped lead IFHS towards its recognition as the number one high school in the area, an accomplishment that reflects the strength of the entire Tiger community.

“Dallan’s passion for student success, belief in high expectations, and commitment to partnership make him an outstanding choice to lead Idaho Falls High School,” said Superintendent Karla LaOrange. “I am excited for the future of IFHS and confident that great things will continue under his leadership.”

Parker brings experience and a deep personal connection to IFHS. After earning his bachelor’s degree in English Education, Parker began his career at IFHS teaching English and coaching basketball and football. His school pride and commitment to students have been evident from the very beginning.

Beyond his professional leadership, Parker is deeply rooted in the Idaho Falls community. His wife, Corin, works at INL, and together they are raising three children: a daughter in 7th grade and two sons in 3rd and 1st grade. In his free time, he enjoys golfing and four-wheeling with his family.