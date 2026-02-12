Early morning attic fire damages Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A home on the west side of Idaho Falls was heavily damaged Thursday morning after a fire broke out in the attic. According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, emergency calls came in at 7:12 AM from a home off W 81st North.

The homeowners were already evacuating when crews arrived on the scene with multiple fire engines. Crews entered the home to battle the blaze from the inside, bringing the fire under control within 80 minutes. IFFD officials confirmed that the scene was cleared after a thorough search to confirm remnants of the fire had not spread to other areas of the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.