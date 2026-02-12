Gov. Little signs One Big Beautiful Bill tax cuts

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 12, 2026

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s version of the One Big Beautiful Bill is now law.

Gov. Brad Little Wednesday signed a bill to adopt most of the tax cuts in President Donald Trump’s omnibus policy law — and make the tax cuts retroactive to 2025.

Supporters of House Bill 559 pushed for an immediate rollout of the tax cuts. They argued that this would allow working Idahoans to take full advantage of the cuts, which will be in effect for only four years. They also pressed to pass the bill immediately to allow families and businesses to begin filing their tax returns.

But HB 559 puts added pressure on a tight state budget. The immediate tax cuts could reduce state revenues by a projected $155 million for the budget year ending June 30. Legislative leaders are banking on robust revenues to cover the tax cuts while maintaining a balanced budget.

Little had proposed delaying the tax cuts until July 1, saying it was unclear how the changes would affect this year’s budget. But HB 559 passed both houses nearly along party lines, with veto-proof two-thirds majorities.

Gov. Brad Little delivers the 2026 State of the State address. (Sean Dolan/EdNews)

Presidential search secrecy bill heads to governor

Gov. Brad Little will get the last word on a fast-track bill to place most of the higher ed presidential search process under wraps.

The House quickly passed a bill that would allow search committees to interview candidates in private — then release the name of only one finalist. The State Board of Education would then have to wait 10 business days before making a hire.

Current law allows a closed-door vetting process. However, the State Board must release a list of five finalists. Historically, those finalists have then come to campus for open meetings with students and staff.

State Board officials have said the current law has impeded the Boise State University president’s search, which began in March and has been on hold since October. They say would-be finalists have balked at being identified publicly because it would put their current jobs at risk.

The House passed Senate Bill 1225 on a 67-1 vote, with only Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, in opposition. The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Feb. 2.

If SB 1225 becomes law, the State Board would apply the new guidelines to the stalled Boise State search.

Bill banning sexual orientation, gender identity instruction heads to House.

A bill to ban public school instruction on sexual orientation and human sexuality is heading to the full House.

House Bill 516 would remove a provision in state law that allows sexual orientation and gender identity instruction that’s “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

“These two subjects we’re dealing with right here are not the business of educators in the public school system,” said sponsoring Rep. Dale Hawkins. “They are the business of parents.”

The House Education Committee voted to advance the bill — but not without spirited debate. Opponents argued that the bill conflicts with a parental rights law Republicans passed last year.

Rep. Dale Hawkins at a Jan. 27 House Education Committee hearing. (Sean Dolan/EdNews)

House Bill 239 required that parents opt in to public school instruction on human sexuality, including discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, an Idaho Falls Republican who sponsored the opt-in bill, House Bill 239, said it’s not in conflict with the latest proposal.

But Jeff Carlson — a trustee at Future Public School, a charter in Garden City — disagreed. Carlson, who’s filling in at the Legislature for Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said the new bill would prohibit public school instruction that parents may have consented to.

“Does the state want me to follow this new law that says I should do what the state says versus what a parent may say?” Carlson asked.

Hawkins was indifferent toward the concerns. The Fernwood Republican has described HB 516 as a “cleanup” bill that removes a provision that was unintentionally left in the law when it was enacted in 2025.

Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, asked Hawkins whether he could address a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union that raised the possibility of a court challenge to banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity.

“I have no desire to do so,” Hawkins responded.

Amy Dundon, ACLU of Idaho’s legislative strategist, wrote to the committee that the bill could face a challenge if, in practice, it prohibits classroom discussion of homosexuality while heterosexuality “remains permissible.”

“Here, HB 516 could constitute outright viewpoint discrimination, making the bill legally fragile,” Dundon wrote.

In response to another question, from Rep. Soñia Galaviz, D-Boise, Hawkins appeared to suggest that discussions of heterosexuality are not implicated by the bill. When Galaviz noted that sexual orientation or gender identity “includes straight folks,” Hawkins responded, “I’m not sure where that’s supposed to be going.”

“Regular biology is not affected by this,” he said. “These are strict strikeouts of two subjects that are taught for a certain intention, and I think, everybody on the committee knows what those are.”

Digital curriculum funding bill will be reworked

A bill that would dish out state funding for digital curriculum on an as-needed basis — rather than first come, first served — will have to be reworked before it returns to the House Education Committee.

The panel voted Thursday to hold the bill until next week, after Republicans raised concerns that “as-needed” criteria wasn’t spelled out in the bill. “Who is defining that, and why can’t we be more specific?” said Rep. Douglas Pickett, R-Oakley.

Rep. Jerald Raymond’s bill would direct the Idaho Department of Education to establish “competitive, needs-based criteria” that governs which public school districts are prioritized when state funding for digital curriculum is limited. Raymond, R-Menan, previously compared the current process to “The Hunger Games.”

State superintendent Debbie Critchfield said the department is already working on criteria. She listed a few characteristics that would give districts priority — including digital initiatives linked to math, literacy and career readiness.

The committee was unconvinced. House Bill 599 will return to the committee Feb. 19.

Also Thursday, the House Education Committee introduced a bill would add foster children to the list of applicants that charter schools can prioritize in enrollment waitlists. Rep. David Leavitt, R-Twin Falls, is the sponsor.