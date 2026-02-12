Idaho Falls Fire Department shares key tips to prevent falls protect senior independence

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Falls are the leading cause of injury for seniors, but the Idaho Falls Fire Department says they don’t have to be an inevitable part of aging. IFFD is sharing tips on how to keep our older loved ones safe. They are focusing on steps to reduce fall risks and maintain independence.

In a press release, the IFFD says that falls are the leading cause of injury among adults aged 65 and older. It goes on to explain that many falls are preventable through evidence-based strategies that improve strength and balance, address medication side effects, ensure good vision, and make homes safer.

“Simple changes can make a big difference,” IFFD Fire Marshal Scott Grimmett said. “Regular physical activity, reviewing medications with a healthcare provider, improving lighting, and removing trip hazards can significantly lower the risk of a serious fall.”

IFFD is offering tips for fall-prevention strategies. One is to stay physically active with exercises that build strength and balance. An idea they suggest is Tai Chi or fitness classes designed for older adults. Having medications reviewed by a doctor or pharmacist to identify side effects such as dizziness or drowsiness. Making home safety improvements, including removing throw rugs, installing grab bars in bathrooms, securing loose cords, and keeping walkways clear. They also recommend getting regular vision checks and keeping prescriptions up to date.