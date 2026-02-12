Skip to Content
Idaho Olympian Breezy Johnson Caps Gold Medal Run with an Engagement

today at 10:06 AM
Published 9:59 AM

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) — Victor, Idaho’s golden girl, is returning home from the Olympics with more than just a gold medal!

Just days after clinching a gold medal in the women’s downhill at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Breezy Johnson capped off her historic run with a life-changing milestone: an engagement. Following her final race on Thursday, Johnson’s longtime boyfriend, Connor Watkins, met her at the base of the super-G run to pop the question.

Through tears of joy, Johnson accepted.

Watkins told NBC News the proposal was more than a year in the making. While the moment was a surprise, Johnson admitted she had a hunch. "I’ve always kind of had the dream of getting engaged at the Olympics," she said.

Courtesy: U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team celebrated the news on social media, posting, "Huge congrats to Breezy and Connor on their engagement!"

Bailee Shaw

