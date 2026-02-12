Idaho SNAP Changes: Candy and Soda Ban Takes Effect This Weekend

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding SNAP recipients about a major change that takes effect this weekend. Beginning February 15th, SNAP benefits can no longer be used to buy candy or soda in the Gem State.

Governor Brad Little signed the new law restricting SNAP purchases, House Bill 109, in April of last year.

Under the new regulations, SNAP benefits in Idaho cannot be used to buy:

Candy (including chocolate, gummies, and other sweets)

Soda and other sugary drinks

Alcoholic beverages

Tobacco products

Hot, prepared foods meant to be eaten right away

Non-food items (such as pet food, paper products, or household supplies)

SNAP recipients can still use the benefits to buy:

Fruits and vegetables (fresh, frozen, or canned)

Meat, poultry, and fish

Bread, rice, cereal, and pasta

Dairy products

Most other grocery items



State officials say the law's goal is to support healthier choices and stronger families in Idaho. For more information, click HERE.