LDS Church names Elder Clark G. Gilbert to Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

SALT LAKE, Utah (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced today the calling and ordination of Elder Clark G. Gilbert to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. At 55, the former Oakland, California native becomes the newest member of the faith’s second-highest presiding body.

Elder Gilbert was formally called to the apostleship on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. His ordination took place today, February 12, overseen by President Dallin H. Oaks and the First Presidency, the highest presiding body of the faith, alongside the remaining members of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Following his ordination, Elder Gilbert emphasized a message of spiritual optimism and focus.

“This is an amazing time to point people to the Savior Jesus Christ,” Elder Gilbert said on Thursday. “When we do that, we can find joy and comfort and peace in Him. As President [Russell M.] Nelson once said, it’s much harder to find happiness where it doesn’t exist. And we’re so grateful that I have this calling now to witness that Jesus is the Christ. If people all across the world will look to Him, He will make their lives better, more meaningful, more joyful. And it happens in and through our Savior Jesus Christ.”

