Little Reinstates Idaho Governor’s Trophy: Boise State and U of I to Revive Rivalry in 2031

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — One of the most storied rivalries in Idaho college football is officially back on. On Thursday morning, Governor Brad Little signed Executive Order 2006-02, officially reinstating the Idaho Governor’s Trophy after a two-decade hiatus.

While the pen hit the paper today, fans will need to pack their patience: the Idaho Vandals and Boise State Broncos aren't scheduled to meet on the gridiron until Sept. 6, 2031, at Boise’s Albertsons Stadium.

A Tradition Reclaimed

The Governor’s Trophy was originally established in 2001, but the roots of this in-state showdown trace back to 1971. The 2031 game will mark the 41st installment of the rivalry and the first time the two programs have faced off since November 12, 2010.

“Today, we celebrate not just a game, but a tradition that unites our state, honors our history, and showcases the very best of Idaho,” Governor Little said during the signing. “Conference realignment and shifting schedules have put many historic rivalries across the country on pause. I am excited to be reinstating this great tradition and recommissioning the Idaho Governor’s Trophy.”

Boise State currently holds the upper hand in the all-time series. The matchup will mark the second consecutive season that Boise State will play against an in-state opponent. The Broncos are set to host Idaho State on Sept. 7, 2030.

“To host the Vandals in Boise and on The Blue, which is one of the most iconic places in the state of Idaho, is a great opportunity for not only both schools, but the entire state,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. “I’m grateful to the Idaho athletics administration for working together on renewing the series and keeping the resources and support around this game within the state. It will also be great to showcase both universities and the longtime matchup on a national level when this game on the ‘Front Porch of Idaho’ becomes the talk of college football.”

University of Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik credited the collaboration between both administrations, including U of I President Scott Green and BSU Interim President Jeremiah Shinn, for making the deal a reality.

“We know how much this game means for both fan bases and the entire Gem State,” Gawlik said.