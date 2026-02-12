Lookout Credit Union donates $125,000 for Ammon park upgrades
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Lookout Credit Union is donating $125,000 to the City of Ammon to fund a new playground in McCowin Park.
The investment aims to modernize the city's recreational infrastructure and provide enhanced play spaces for local families.
The planned upgrades include a new play structure, inclusive elements designed for children of all abilities, safety surfacing, and swings.
“This is a meaningful investment in Ammon families,” Mayor Brian Powell said. “Parks are where our community gathers, where kids play, and where memories are made.”
Powell said the city is grateful for the credit union’s decision to "step forward in a big way" to improve the park, which is a central hub for the city’s residents.
The project is currently scheduled for installation in summer 2026.
Lookout Credit Union representatives characterized the donation as part of a broader commitment to regional well-being.
BJ Fillingame, Vice President of Marketing at Lookout Credit Union said "We’re proud to partner with the City of Ammon on a project that supports families, encourages healthy play, and strengthens the neighborhoods we serve."