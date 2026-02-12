Skip to Content
Presidents’ Day waste collection: Monday service unchanged in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello Sanitation Services:

POCATELLO, Idaho — The City of Pocatello Sanitation Services collection trucks will operate as normal on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 16.

Residents with a Monday collection day for garbage and recycling are asked to place their autocarts at the curb by 7 a.m. for pickup.

Officials would like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed in observance of the holiday. For more information on the Sanitation Services, visit Pocatello.gov/sanitation or call 208-234-6192.

