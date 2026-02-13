A star-spangled celebration: Dignitaries read Declaration of Independence at local courthouse

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Celebrations of the 250th Anniversary of America kicked off with a reading of the Declaration of Independence on February 13th in the Bonneville County Courthouse.



“In the Declaration of Independence, along with the powers that are given to the people, the government rests with us,” said Jon Walker, a Bonneville County Commissioner. “Local governments are a great place for people to understand that's where their influence is strongest."

The event opened with Blaiklee Capserson singing the national anthem.



She was followed by Chaplain Kathy Carroll, the executive director of Chaplains of Idaho, who led the audience in a moment of silence in honor of “men and women who died defending our country.”



Three mayors, County Commissioners and elected officials from Bonneville County took turns as they recited the entire Declaration – honoring the founding of our nation with a look back to 1776.



Participating dignitaries included:

Karl Casperson, Commissioner District 1

Jonathan Walker, Commissioner District 2

Michelle Mallard, Commissioner District 3

Chris Poulter, County Clerk

Craig Tibbitts, Treasurer

Randy Neal, Prosecuting Attorney

Samuel Hulse, Sheriff

Lisa Burtenshaw, Idaho Falls Mayor

Brian Powell, Ammon Mayor

Cameron Manwaring, Swan Valley Mayor

Attendees could sign a replica Declaration of Independence on a scroll that will be displayed in the Idaho State Capitol.



“I also liked coming here, seeing everyone participate in reading the Declaration of Independence. It was a really fun time,” said 11-year-old Nixon Landon.

Bonneville County will hold an event each month leading up to the Fourth of July in honor of the freedoms we enjoy and to enhance civic education.



19-year old Ryan Reilly traveled from Ashton to Idaho Falls to honor our nation’s founding.



“It's fun to see all different kinds of generations here to celebrate our country,” she said.

