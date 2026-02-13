ISU President Speaks on Major Changes to the University

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is facing a difficult time as statewide budget cuts to higher education have forced the administration to make decisions which will get them back in the black. President Robert Wagner commented today on all things ISU- from the budget deficit to the subsequent layoffs.

"The balanced budget we celebrated on July 1st lasted about two and a half months," Wagner said. "By the end of the summer, the governor's office had announced the immediate 3% holdback for all state agenices, including higher ed."

This budget holdback hit ISU leadership particularly hard. After spending their first couple of years in office working to get the university out of their debt, President Wagner's administration found themselves right back where they started.

Leaders of the university met to discuss where the budget could be adjusted following the statewide cut.

"We spent nearly three months engaging with our institutional community at an unprecedented level," said Wagner. "We held town hall meetings, our colleges and departments met, offices met, all in an effort to solicit feedback, information, and ideas to go towards our fantastic people."

Wagner said these meetings and online forums left the university with hundreds of ideas. He said the engagement from the institutional community has been incredibly rewarding and satisfying, especially when the restructuring of the university is something the administration didn't want in the first place.

"It's something we didn't ask for," Wagner said. "It's something that honestly, I wish we didn't have to experience because we worked so hard to get to that balanced budget point."

In creating the new plans, the focus was on the institutional values Idaho State University has held for so long. these include transparency, inclusivity, and integrity. Their top priority has been the people.

"We took the first two weeks to talk to our people, to talk to the offices, divisions and colleges that would be the most impacted," said Wagner. "Most importantly, to talk to people. Our plans involve a reduction of positions and people on this campus and we needed the time to talk to them individually."

Employees had meetings with HR and the university Provost where they were notified of their job status. Laid-off employees told Local News 8 these meetings were respectful and empathetic. The university has expressed their deep concern for those who have lost their positions and has made every effort to limit the impact on personnel.

"It was very important we let them know now," the President stated. "They have about a four and a half month runway where they can look at other opportunities and our human resource office is prepared to help them with that."

In the wake of the legislation, Idaho State University is also undergoing a major restructuring. The College of Arts and Letters is combining with the College of Education. The administration says these restructuring efforts will allow for more student interdiciplinary studies and operational efficencies.

President Wagner reassures students in every program that their path to graduation is not impacted. "They'll see the benefits programmatically. The programs are not going away," he stated.

The university sees this restructuring as an opportunity for students to have greater collaboration between the faculty and staff. On paper, the programs and colleges within ISU will look different, but the programs themselves remain to be what President Wagner calls "flourishing."

President Wagner also told us this kind of change is necessary as time progresses. "We're going to do different. 2026 is different than 1901, we need to be a different institution, just like at one point we were an institute, then an academy, and a Southern branch."

By adapting with the times and always having the students best interest and experience in mind, the administration will spend the next several months implementing these changes and following the plan of the President's Bold Path Forward.

"We're going to adapt and evolve and we'll change as an institution," said Wagner. "Our faculty, our students are engaged and doing incredible things, they're getting awards. We're adding programs and building them in the health sciences. Our creative arts programs are flourishing and really serve the needs of our community. Our roots are strong and we will be successful."