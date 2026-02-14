SRD’s Traveling Therapy Animals Hosts “Heart Fest’ on Valentine’s Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The community of Pocatello enjoyed some Valentine's Day festivities at the Bannock Event Center. The "Heart Fest" is an annual event put on by the Snake River Doodles Traveling Therapy Animals organization.

The event featured many fun activities for children and their families. The kids could participate in Valentine's Day crafts, get their face painted, or even win a cake during the cake walk competition. The event ran until 3pm today.

Local vendors were also on site at the Bannock Event Center selling their handmade crafts. The items available ranged from crochet crafts to homemade bread. The event serves as a fundraiser for the organization to continue rescuing and taking care of animals.

More information about upcoming events put on by SRD is available on their Facebook.