Chasing Olympic dreams: New Neutral Zone ice rink hosts grand opening in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – For Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic fans looking for local skating opportunities while dreaming big, a world-class ice rink celebrated its grand opening Monday in Rexburg.



“My dreams are, for hockey, to play for Team USA and win or play for the NHL Colorado Avalanche," said 11-year-old Clark Prince, a goalie for the Rexburg Wildcats.



The Neutral Zone, a $5.5 million National Hockey League-sized ice staking and hockey rink, was gifted to the city of Rexburg at the start of February by an anonymous Canadian man who wanted to provide a fun, winter destination for skaters and winter sports enthusiasts of all ages.



“It's nice because this guy built the rink, and I like it,"said Prince. "It's better than IF's rink."



Monday featured a ribbon cutting, figure skating performances, games with the Spud Kings, ice bocce, a youth hockey scrimmage and public skating all evening long.



“We're excited to have something else for people to do in the wintertime here in Rexburg,” said Mayor Jerry Merrill. “ We've got lots of kids here playing. They're playing ice bocce right now. That's one of the games we're going to be able to offer, along with figure skating, hockey, leagues, tournaments and all that kind of thing. We've got something for everyone.”



Merrill said young kids and even adults can use red skating stands to learn how to skate.

The city hopes to be able to offer skating and hockey all year long, right next to Rexburg Rapids, provided it’s economically feasible.



Currently, the nearest 365-day ice rink is located in Logan, Utah.



With lots of little eyes focused on the Olympics in Italy and a brand-new, world-class facility in the Upper Valley, who knows whether the next generation of future Olympians might get their start in Rexburg, Idaho?