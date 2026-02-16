From Idaho peaks to ocean deeps, local photos head undersea

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Area photographers are looking forward to some of their photographs being displayed in the USS Idaho.

The commissioning of the new Navy submarine is scheduled for April. Event planners asked Idahoans to send them their best photos representing Idaho to be a part of history. Over two-thousand photos were sent in. Out of those, about 40 were chosen to be displayed in the USS Idaho submarine.

One of the winning photographs is of Mesa Falls, taken by local photographer Jordan Jensen of Rexburg.

"I'm from Idaho. I love the state," said Jensen. "It's exciting to know that there's a nuclear submarine out there, that it's the USS Idaho. And it's even more exciting knowing that I, as a native of Idaho, have a picture that I took representing our state that's floating around in the ocean for the next 30-plus years," he continued.

Big congratulations to Jordan Jensen for representing East Idaho.