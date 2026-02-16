Idaho Falls Rescue Mission Hits Record Capacity Despite Warm Winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Record-breaking demand is pushing the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission to its limits this winter, with officials reporting that all three of its shelters are currently operating at maximum capacity.



Despite warm temperatures, the mission has seen a surge in those seeking both shelter and food.



"As we have vacancies, they are filled immediately," said Tony Anderson, program coordinator at the mission. "We are at capacity on all three of our shelters right now".



The organization is currently housing 25 men at its men's shelter. However, the most dramatic increase has been observed in the mission’s meal program. The evening meal, which averaged 80 to 100 people at this time last year, is now serving between 130 and 150 people per night. Last week, the mission hit an all-time peak of 200 people for a single dinner service.



Staff members attribute the rising numbers to a combination of population growth and economic hardship. Anderson pointed to the skyrocketing cost of living in Idaho Falls as a primary driver of the crisis.



"You used to be able to rent a room for a couple hundred dollars a month, and that's not possible anymore," Anderson said. "A lot of our population in general is just one misstep away from being homeless. One car accident takes you out of work for two weeks, and now you're behind on your rent".



To support these operations, the mission will host its annual "A Walk in the Cold" on March 14.



Director of Development Chris Aspinall said, "So you can do both running or walking, whichever you want to do. But the idea is that you're going to spend some time out in the cold weather, and this year may not be real representative of how it normally is. But the idea is that you're going to spend some time out in the cold weather, experiencing what our guests are experiencing every day."



The 5K run and fun walk serves as both a fundraiser and an awareness event. Organizers expect more than 500 participants this year.



Registration is available at https://www.walkinthecold.com/



