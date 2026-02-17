10 Missing, 6 Trapped: Massive search and rescue underway after Northern California avalanche

TRUCKEE, CA — A massive search and rescue operation is currently unfolding in the Northern California backcountry after an avalanche swept through a group of 16 skiers Tuesday morning.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the group consisted of four professional ski guides and 12 clients. While authorities have established contact with six survivors, 10 skiers remain unaccounted for as emergency teams battle treacherous conditions to reach the survivors.

In a news release, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that elite ski rescue teams are currently making their way from both Boreal Mountain Ski Resort and Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center to the location of the six known survivors. In addition to the specialized ski teams, a SnoCat unit has been launched from Alder Creek to assist in the rescue operation.

The six survivors have been instructed to shelter in place and maintain their positions as best as possible while the team of 46 rescuers closes the gap. Authorities in Nevada County stress that conditions on the mountain remain highly dangerous, as the Sierra Avalanche Center had previously issued a "HIGH" avalanche warning for the region. The warning went into effect at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday and extends through Wednesday morning. It advises about larger avalanches and dangerous slides expected to continue across all backcountry terrain.

Authorities in Nevada County continue to urge the public to avoid the backcountry while the search for the ten missing individuals remains active.

Regional Safety Alert: High Avalanche Danger in Eastern Idaho

The dangerous conditions in the Sierra Nevada are mirrored across the Intermountain West today. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued alerts for both the Galena Summit and the eastern mountains. This warning comes after heavy snow and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, creating dangerous conditions.

Ski patrols and first responders are urging anyone in the area to use extreme caution and avoid backcountry travel until conditions improve. For more information or avalanche updates, click HERE.