“Following the law while enforcing it” Local candidates tackle immigration issues

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Democratic Party says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be a problem in East Idaho.

The Bonneville County Democratic Party hosted a brunch serving pancakes to establish a warm environment for a heated topic, I.C.E.

Dozens came together to eat pancakes, build whistle kits, and listen to speeches.

"We're seeing across the country, law enforcement, setting aside normal policing norms, have unidentified officers wearing masks, taking people off the streets, lots of violence, and we want to make sure that our laws are enforced, but that we follow the law while enforcing the law," said David Roth Democratic candidate for United States Senate for the state of Idaho.

This lunch also served as a platform for some candidates running for local and state positions. They addressed their concerns about I.C.E

"We believe that the presence of ice is unacceptable and unnecessary in our community. We welcome all members of our community, and we feel that they should be, safe and comfortable in this, in this, city," said Chance Marshall, candidate for state legislator in Idaho Falls, district 33 seat A.

"Think that it's about making sure that people feel safe in their communities. I think that what we've seen with ice proves that this is far from any kind of legitimate immigration control effort. This is purely terrorizing people for the sake of spreading fear," Maxine Durand, Candidate for Governor of Idaho.

Roth says the point of the event was to bring people together and build some community.

"I just think it's really important for all of us as community members to decide what type of community we want. Idaho Falls has always been a welcoming and open community, and I think we want to keep it that way," said Roth.

