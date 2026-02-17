IDFG seeking the public’s help after three mule deer left to waste in Southwest Idaho

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KIFI) — Conservation Officers with Idaho Fish and Game are investigating three separate incidents of mule deer being shot and left to waste in southwest Idaho. The department is now seeking the public's help in gathering information related to the incidents.

Arrowrock Reservoir | Out-of-Season Buck

Sometime between Jan. 30th and the 31st, an out-of-season mule deer buck was shot and left to waste at Arrowrock Reservoir, near the Irish Creek campsite.

The buck, which was shot in the head, was discovered just off Cottonwood Canyon Creek Road, on the hillside to the south.

Grandview / Owyhee County | Nighttime Shooting

In a separate incident occurring around December 26, a mule deer buck was killed in a remote alfalfa field near Grandview. Investigators believe the shooting likely occurred at night. The perpetrator made no effort to retrieve the deer, leaving the entire animal to waste in the field.

Robie Creek Road | Archery Waste

A third investigation is underway regarding a buck shot with archery equipment on Robie Creek Road around November 10. Based upon their initial investigation and the evidence at the scene, officers have reason to believe that this was not a case of wounding loss. IDFG says the shooter likely knew the deer expired and failed to retrieve the animal, leaving the meat to waste.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please call the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465, the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online. Callers may remain anonymous, and IDFG says rewards may be available for information leading to a citation.

For more information, click HERE.