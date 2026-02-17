New Pocatello program aims to help those with special needs during emergency response

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello is launching a new tool to help first responders support individuals with special needs during an emergency call.

The 'Know Me File’ is a program that gives police, fire, and paramedics quick access to important information about the individual they are helping.

Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist said the goal of the program is to provide critical information during high-stress moments of emergency response.



"We've just rolled out a great new program called the ‘Know Me File,’ Dahlquist said. “The Know Me File is just a tool that we have out there for emergency response calls. ...There's an interface with the registration page that the public can do. It will allow a police officer showing up on the scene if there is an emergency (to respond to the needs of the individual).”

Officials say it will help make sure first responders have the details they need on the ground.

Participants can share things like preferred communication methods, sensory sensitivities, medical needs, or conditions.

They can also add emergency contacts or a photograph.



“It's a really great way to access a little bit of extra information, so if there's a vulnerable individual or someone with a disability living at the residence or the location where first responders are responding, it's just a great tool to provide more information that comes from the individual themselves or a family member," Dahlquist said.

The program was developed in part in response to the shooting of Victor Perez last year.

Victor was shot by police when he appeared to be threatening his family with a knife.

After the shooting, officers realized Victor was autistic.

Jennifer Call, an attorney representing the Perez family, said the program is one of a number of changes her clients are asking the City of Pocatello to make in their lawsuit following Victor’s shooting.

"This is the first step, and other changes we'd like to see are de-escalation techniques, and training being taught more widely within the police department, and a call for more transparency in what is happening inside the department," Call said.



Bannock County residents can enroll in the ‘Know Me File’ program here on the Pocatello City website.

You can also sign up in person at the Pocatello Police Department.