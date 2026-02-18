ISP responds to surge of winter crashes on I-15 and US-20

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) — As severe winter weather grips Southeast Idaho, Idaho State Police troopers have been busy responding to several slide-offs and crashes along I-15 and US-20.

Courtesy ISP via Facebook

In a recent Facebook post, ISP released images of several minor crashes that took place early Wednesday morning. To keep motorists safe, ISP is urging drivers to stay put if they lose control.

"If you slide off the highway and your vehicle is in a safe location, please remain inside your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened while waiting for emergency personnel," ISP advised in a recent Facebook post. "Exiting your vehicle along the highway can be extremely dangerous."

