Skip to Content
News

ISP responds to surge of winter crashes on I-15 and US-20

ISP via Facebook
By
today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:03 AM

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) — As severe winter weather grips Southeast Idaho, Idaho State Police troopers have been busy responding to several slide-offs and crashes along I-15 and US-20.

Courtesy ISP via Facebook

In a recent Facebook post, ISP released images of several minor crashes that took place early Wednesday morning. To keep motorists safe, ISP is urging drivers to stay put if they lose control.

"If you slide off the highway and your vehicle is in a safe location, please remain inside your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened while waiting for emergency personnel," ISP advised in a recent Facebook post. "Exiting your vehicle along the highway can be extremely dangerous."

To keep track of all road closures and crash delays, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.