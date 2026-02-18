Victims Identified in Sunday Night Stabbing; Suspect in Custody

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Following the arrest of their alleged attacker, authorities have identified the victims of a violent Sunday night stabbing. The victims have been identified as Rajah Keller, 32, and Starla Keller, 49, both of Pocatello.

Incident Background

The attack took place just after 10:00 PM on Sunday, February 15, 2026, in a home on the 700 block of South Arthur Avenue.

As officers with the Pocatello Police Department rushed to the scene, they arrived to find Rajah Keller suffering from multiple stab wounds. First responders immediately provided emergency medical aid before she was transported by the Pocatello Fire Department to Portneuf Medical Center. Due to the critical nature of her injuries, she was later airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital for specialized care.

Inside the home, police found Starla Keller, who had sustained a large cut on the side of her face. Starla told the officers that she seen an unknown person, initially believed to be a man, with Rajah. As Starla entered the room, the assailant stabbed her in the face before fleeing south on Arthur Avenue after Starla threatened to call the police.

Starla was taken to the Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance for her injuries and later released.

Based on initial descriptions, police originally searched for a male suspect. However, as the investigation progressed, detectives obtained security footage and photos showing Rajah Keller with an individual later identified as Marita Gonzales, 32.

After obtaining a search and arrest warrant, investigators reportedly recovered several pieces of undisclosed evidence at Gonzales' home linking her to the attack.

Marita Gonzales was taken into custody on Tuesday evening, February 17, 2026, and booked into the Bannock County Jail on one charge of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery.