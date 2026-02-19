Big wheels, big dreams: Rigby High students drive tractors to school for FFA

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - This morning, Feb. 19, around a dozen trackers made their way to Rigby High School, all driven by students. It's the 8th annual Partnership with Producers Tractor Drive. This is an FFA student-organized event to advocate for production agriculture in our urbanizing community.

Keylee Harris, a junior at Rigby High School and vice president of the strengthening ag committee at the Rigby FFA, helped organize the event. She says it's important that our community knows about the importance of agriculture.

"So I think this is beneficial for me, as I'm a farmer, to let other people know what we do. But also it's important to know, like, to grow our future generations to ensure production agriculture stays going," said Harris.

After the tractor drive, students got to have breakfast with fellow farmers. They plan to do this again next year.