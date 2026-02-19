Meridian Police: Suspect Attempted to Burn Ambulance Inside DHS Office After Crash

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Meridian Police is searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen ambulance from a local hospital late Wednesday night before crashing it into a building currently leased by the Department of Homeland Security. Police have now learned the suspect attempted to set the vehicle on fire after the crash.

In an afternoon press conference, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea revealed new details, stating that the suspect poured accelerant both inside and outside the ambulance after crashing it into the North Portico building. Investigators believe the suspect intended to ignite the vehicle but fled when interrupted by responding officers.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, Press Conference Screenshot

"This was absolutely an act of violence," Chief Basterrechea said. "If the suspect had not been interrupted, there is no doubt that this building would have been burned, putting the lives of first responders and others at risk."

Incident Background

The incident began around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday when an unknown individual stole an unoccupied Canyon County Paramedics ambulance from the St. Luke’s West facility. Chief Basterrechea says the suspect then drove the vehicle through the parking lot to retrieve gas cans that had been staged in nearby vegetation before driving directly into the building housing the DHS offices.

While the suspect successfully doused the scene with accelerants, they were scared off by responding agencies before they could ignite the fuel.

Chief Basterrechea emphasized the seriousness of the criminal act, refferencing the online rhetoric surrounding the Department of Homeland Security leasing office space at this location.

"Comments on social media such as 'Property damage isn't violence' are absolutely false," said Basterrechea. "The theft and destruction of an emergency vehicle not only created risk to responding personnel, but it also temporarily removed a critical medical resource from the community."

The Meridian Police Department is currently leading a multi-agency investigation alongside the FBI, DHS, and Idaho State Police. While authorities believe there is no ongoing threat to the public, the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional details following the press conference.