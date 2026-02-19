Nevada man sentenced to 17 years for eastern Idaho drug trafficking

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A 45-year-old Nevada man will spend more than 17 years in federal prison for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that funneled methamphetamine and fentanyl into Eastern Idaho.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Franklin Ryan, of Sparks, Nevada, to 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today.

According to court documents, Ryan sold large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in eastern Idaho between March and September of 2024.

On August 26, 2025, Ryan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Four other defendants charged as co-conspirators still face pending litigation.

The investigation into Ryan's drug operation involved a coordinated effort between the FBI, ISP, and the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program. U.S. Attorney Davis, who announced the sentencing, praised the interagency cooperation and the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe McLane in securing the conviction.