Police Investigating Death in Idaho Falls Neighborhood; No Threat to Public Safety

KIFI
Published 6:48 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a death in the 1700 block of Rainier St.

The details surrounding the death are limited at this time, but IFPD spokesperson Jessica Clements did confirm to Local News 8 that authorities do not believe there is any threat or safety concern related to this to the community.

IFPD expects to release additional details by tomorrow morning.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 has a reporter at the scene and will provide additional updates as they become available from IFPD.

Phillip Willis

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

