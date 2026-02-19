Police Investigating Death in Idaho Falls Neighborhood; No Threat to Public Safety
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a death in the 1700 block of Rainier St.
The details surrounding the death are limited at this time, but IFPD spokesperson Jessica Clements did confirm to Local News 8 that authorities do not believe there is any threat or safety concern related to this to the community.
IFPD expects to release additional details by tomorrow morning.
This is a developing story. Local News 8 has a reporter at the scene and will provide additional updates as they become available from IFPD.