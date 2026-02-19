Skyline and Idaho Falls students join statewide walkout over ICE actions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Students from Skyline and Idaho Falls High Schools walked out of class Thursday afternoon, joining a statewide wave of youth-led protests against recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions.



Organized through the Instagram account @skylineandifwalkout2026, the demonstration follows similar student-led actions that began earlier this month in Boise and Twin Falls. On Thursday, a crowd of students lined the Broadway Bridge in downtown Idaho Falls, waving the Mexican flag and holding handmade signs as cars passed.



School administrators in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 spoke with us last week, clarifying their stance on the demonstrations, emphasizing that while they recognize First Amendment rights, they don’t endorse or support the walkouts.



"We don’t have a separate policy or procedure for walkouts," said Bonneville District 93 Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme. "Really, what we have is just our typical attendance policy."



District 91 officials issued a similar warning to families, noting that First Amendment rights do not extend to conduct that "disrupts the educational process or interferes with instruction."



According to district policy, any student who leaves campus without prior approval will be marked with an unexcused absence. Both districts have confirmed they will use automated attendance systems to send real-time notifications to parents if a student is missing from their afternoon classes.



"Maintaining a safe, orderly, and focused learning environment for all students remains our priority," District 91 stated.

