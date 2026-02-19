State Trooper Warns Against the Dangers of Distracted Driving

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) — For a state trooper, the difference between a routine traffic stop and a life-altering tragedy is often a matter of "inches and seconds".



As roadway fatalities and accidents continue to plague highways, law enforcement officials are speaking out about the primary culprit behind many of these incidents: distracted and inattentive driving.



"I think everything applies back to that — distracted, inattentive," Sgt. Blake Higley said during a recent patrol. "Most of the accidents I’m seeing are where someone is just trying to get somewhere and not being respectful or courteous".



Since the enactment of hands-free driving laws in 2020, troopers report seeing a "wild amount" of texting and driving. The temptation to respond to a message or glance at a phone for just a few seconds creates a dangerous environment for every family on the road.



"You’ve got to think about the people you’re interacting with," Higley explained. "Every car is someone’s family. I treat everyone the way I’d want my family treated."



The patrol's focus extends beyond just speed violations. Troopers are trained to look for unsafe lane changes, expired registrations, and the common habit of "autopilot" driving, where a driver loses focus on their surroundings. These momentary lapses in judgment can lead to tragedy.



Law enforcement officials hope that by sharing the reality of the roadway, they can encourage drivers to slow down and stay conscious every time they get behind the wheel.



"Sometimes it's a matter of inches or seconds between a minor accident and someone not coming home," Higley warned



The goal for the state patrol remains simple: ensuring that every driver reaches their final destination safely.



